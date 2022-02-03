CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cleaning out your closet? An old dress might make a young person smile.
This weekend, gently-used prom and graduation dresses will be collected at Mother McAuley High School. The annual event was created to help young women to afford a dream dress.
SEE ALSO | Minnie Mouse celebrates Disneyland Paris anniversary with 1st designer pantsuit
Leighann Cannon with Mother McAuley's Mother's Club joined ABC7 to discuss the event.
She talked about why she partakes in the event and who it helps. She also discussed the re-selling process and how much dresses typically cost at the end of it. Cannon additionally talked about whether women can try the dresses on and who is eligible to purchase them.
The dress drop-off takes place Saturday and Sunday at Mother McAuley High School from noon until 3:00 p.m., Cannon said. The dresses go back on sale Feb. 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Feb. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Cleaning out your closet? Chicago high school mom's club holds dress re-sale event
DRESSES
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News