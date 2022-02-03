dresses

Cleaning out your closet? Chicago high school mom's club holds dress re-sale event

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago high school mom's club holds dress re-sale event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cleaning out your closet? An old dress might make a young person smile.

This weekend, gently-used prom and graduation dresses will be collected at Mother McAuley High School. The annual event was created to help young women to afford a dream dress.

SEE ALSO | Minnie Mouse celebrates Disneyland Paris anniversary with 1st designer pantsuit

Leighann Cannon with Mother McAuley's Mother's Club joined ABC7 to discuss the event.

She talked about why she partakes in the event and who it helps. She also discussed the re-selling process and how much dresses typically cost at the end of it. Cannon additionally talked about whether women can try the dresses on and who is eligible to purchase them.

The dress drop-off takes place Saturday and Sunday at Mother McAuley High School from noon until 3:00 p.m., Cannon said. The dresses go back on sale Feb. 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Feb. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagoloophigh schoolgraduationdressespromstudents
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRESSES
University finds missing Dorothy dress from 'The Wizard of Oz'
Introducing the Pizza Dress
Our favorite 'Bachelor' proposal dresses throughout the years
Brideside closes 2 Chicago stores; customers say dresses, refunds not given
TOP STORIES
Jason Van Dyke no longer in IDOC custody
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Now
Chicago area digs out from storm with more lake-effect snow expected
Suburban Chicago man convicted in mom's death, dismemberment
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Person released, not charged after woman fatally stabbed in South Loop
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz adamant franchise is 'not goin...
Show More
More than 100 firefighters work overnight to extinguish Waukegan fire
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Chicago Weather: Cold, light lake-effect snow possible Thursday
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
More TOP STORIES News