Dozens arrested in Israel-Hamas war protest inside Ogilvie Transportation Center

Chicago protest involving Jewish members of groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and Never Again Action

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people are protesting the Israel-Hamas war downtown Chicago Monday.

There were dozens of arrests Monday morning after a group entered the Ogilvie Transportation Center and refused to leave.

As hundreds of protestors are inside, the area is surrounded by Chicago police and members of the SWAT team outside.

Word of this protest came earlier Monday morning. Jewish members of groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and Never Again Action, are standing with Palestinians and calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The groups have made their way inside the Ogilvie Transportation Center to get the attention of the leaders inside the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest.

They want to stand with Palestinians and end the bombings.

"We knew this was important time for our movement to speak because the first step to our long-term goal, which is an end to the occupation, is a cease-fire, and a cease-fire now," protester Daniel Epstein said.

Former Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey was among those arrested.

"I came out here from Iowa because it felt incredibly important, as an American and as a Jew to call for a cease-fire and to say, 'not in our name and not with our taxpayer money,'" protester Ariel Levin said.

Authorities have the building on a sort of shelter-in-place situation. They are allowing workers to come in, ushering passengers out, and anyone not working inside the building is no longer allowed.