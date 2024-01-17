Public Equity organization tackles Chicago violence and improves health and safety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Public Equity is fighting violence in Chicago. The organization works to improve public health and safety by ensuring the equitable distribution of resources.

"Our approach is the public health approach to violence," said Tony Woods, Executive Director. "We look at violence as a transmittable disease."

Public Equity hires people from the communities who have formerly been incarcerated.

"If we're speaking to a population that's struggling with violence and going through certain situations, you need someone that you can relate to," said Woods.

In 2024, the organization hopes to collaborate more with other groups also working to reduce violence in Chicago.