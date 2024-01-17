WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Public Equity organization tackles Chicago violence and improves health and safety

WLS logo
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 1:54AM
Public Equity organization tackles Chicago violence
The Public Equity organization fights violence in Chicago and works to improve public health and safety by ensuring equitable resource distribution.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Public Equity is fighting violence in Chicago. The organization works to improve public health and safety by ensuring the equitable distribution of resources.

"Our approach is the public health approach to violence," said Tony Woods, Executive Director. "We look at violence as a transmittable disease."

Public Equity hires people from the communities who have formerly been incarcerated.

"If we're speaking to a population that's struggling with violence and going through certain situations, you need someone that you can relate to," said Woods.

In 2024, the organization hopes to collaborate more with other groups also working to reduce violence in Chicago.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW