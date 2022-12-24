Christmas surprise: 100 Chicago families affected by gun violence receive $100 Walmart gift cards

Chicago families who have lost a loved one to gun violence were each surprised with a $100 gift card to Walmart this Christmas Eve.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a surprise showing of the spirit of Christmas in Chicago.

Santa made a stop in the city's Pullman neighborhood Saturday. He helped out an organization called "I'm Telling Don't Shoot," as well as Chicago police, to give some kids a little bit of hope to end the year.

"I want you guys to applaud yourselves for being brave enough and being courageous enough to come out, the day before Christmas, to celebrate with us," said Early Walker, CEO of the organization.

The 100 families that participated have all lost a loved one to gun violence.

"It puts joy to my face," said Patricia, whose son was shot and killed.

The kids each get a $100 gift card to immediately use at the nearby Walmart.

Luther carter lost his sister in a shooting on the day after Thanksgiving.

"It means a lot, I almost came to tears because I see how happy they are. If they're happy, I'm happy. My sister would've wanted this. She really would've," said said Carter. .

Carter has now taken in her three kids as his own, making the day a special for the entire family.

"As you can see, a little bit of everything, they got a cart full. We're gonna need another cart," said Carter.

Today's event bringing all of these families together connecting them through their grief.

Patricia's 13-year-old son was killed nearly two years ago, but on Saturday she took in this moment of happiness with her daughter, Andrea.

"It's making me really happy because I didn't think I was gonna get Christmas with everything going on. I understand my mom's struggle but for them doing this. It makes me really happy."