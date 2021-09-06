Community & Events

Pullman National Monument officially opens on Labor Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pullman National Monument officially opened to the public on Labor Day.

Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Senator Dick Durbin were on hand for the grand opening.

The Pullman area on Chicago's South Side is known as hallowed ground, where the nation's labor movement was born.

In 1894 there was an economic downturn across Pullman, forcing the factory to reduce wages. That led to a 45 day strike at a place that was essential to the community.

You can experience history and see the famous rail cars at the Pullman National Monument in Chicago.



Pullman porters and other workers went on strike in the late 18-hundreds after their wages were reduced. That strike led to new rights for workers and the creation of the national Labor Day holiday.

"When you walk through Pullman, you feel like you are transformed back to the 1880s, "said Joseph Szabo, president of the Historic Pullman Foundation. "Labor history just exudes out of this place."

This is Chicago's first national monument. It's expected to bring in 300,000 visitors each year.
