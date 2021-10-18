Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez shine in ABC's new music-filled series 'Queens'

HOLLYWOOD -- The "Queens" are ready to take their throne in primetime. The new ABC music-filled series introduces us to a top selling female hip-hop group, 22 years after they were at the top of their game.Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez star in "Queens," a look at what happens after the spotlight fades and "real life" takes over- and is it worth trying to go back?"Each one of our storylines will resonate with people for sure," said Eve. "They've gone through it, are going through it; that's the part, besides the music, that will keep people coming back.""We all are bringing our experiences of multi-tasking... the characters are struggling with balance," said Naughton."That is the touching part, they are women dealing with real life stuff," said Velazquez.Something these stars got to do in "real life" for this series -- was make a good old fashioned music video."I loved going back to that era," said Eve. "We had a great time.""I could feel the vibe of the '90s," said Brandy. "It was such a blessing to do a video to our song as a group. And I never did a video on a yacht before!""Queens' premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.