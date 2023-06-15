1st ever Queer Fam Pride Jam family-focused Pride event comes to the Salt Shed Saturday

The family-founded Queer Fam Pride Jam event at the Salt Shed this Saturday is a Pride Month event for specifically geared toward LGBTQ+ families and children.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Preparations were underway Thursday for Saturday's first-ever Queer Fam Pride Jam at the Salt Shed, an event geared specifically toward families.

"We are really trying to build a world where all families thrive and support each other," said co-founder Kristen Kaza.

Kaza, best known for the long-running LGBTQ dance party Slo'Mo, has twin girls who just turned 1 with her wife Alexis. Kaza found truly kid-friendly Pride events lacking, so with Keewa Nurullah, founder of South Loop children's boutique Kido, she got to work creating what they wanted to see.

"I try connect people to events but also share products that will help them in raising better citizens, so the events not only connect to the business but the things I want to see in the world for my children," Nurullah said.

As the Queer Fam crew worked on decorations, organizers said it's important for kids to see a variety of people and families.

"What I try to provide through Kido and my own children is a clear way of saying we love everyone, we value everyone. Everyone has a space in this city, in this world, on this planet," Nurullah said.

"We are building our lives out of love. Love is always going to outshine hate and that's what we are going to do at the Queer Dam Pride jam. That's really what Pride is all about," Kaza said.

The organizers expect 3,000 people to attend their free event, at which all are welcome. RSVP recommended, which you can do at this link here.