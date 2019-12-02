Questions raised over charges against man seen on video being body-slammed by Chicago officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concerns are being raised over charges against a man captured on video being slammed to the ground by a Chicago police officer Thursday.Bernard Kersh, 29, is charged with one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer following the incident on Thanksgiving Day. He's also facing misdemeanor charges for assault, resisting arrest and drinking alcohol in public.Police said two officers approached Kersh, who was drinking alcohol at a bus stop in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said he became verbally abusive, threatening them and spitting in an officer's face.Prosecutors said on Sunday that the exchange lasted several minutes and was caught on surveillance video. Kersh twice licked an officer's face before finally spitting on him, they said.After resisting arrest, police said an officer performed an "emergency takedown." The officer is suspended while an investigation into his actions takes place.Police said Kersh sustained only a small scratch on his right eyebrow.But it's a very different view to the one painted by his supporters."This was not an emergency takedown. This was a brutal and vicious attack," said Andrew Stroth, Kersh's attorney.His family has recruited high-profile supporters such as Rev. Jesse Jackson, who believes police used excessive force to subdue Kersh.Kersh's attorney said Kersh is diagnosed with schizophrenia."He could have killed him," Kersh's mother, Kesha Johnson, said of the officer's actions. "That was a really hard throw to the head. I thank God my son is still here."But supporters of the police officer involved in the incident are noting Kersh's long history of run-ins with police.Kersh has a previous conviction for spitting on a police officer, a point the Fraternal Order of Police made following Sunday's bond hearing."He was being attacked by this guy. He tried to be reasonable with him. He tried to de-escalate. The guy was out of control. He was threatening him and he did a takedown," said Martin Preib of the police union. "The city should immediately reinstate the officer. I can't see that he did anything wrong. The charges are 100% appropriate."