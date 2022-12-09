R Kelly's new album 'I Admit It' pulled from streaming platforms; attorney calls it 'unauthorized'

R Kelly's voice is being heard on a new album entitled "I admit it" months after he was sentenced to decades behind bars in federal prison.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Months after being sentenced to decades behind bars in federal prison, R. Kelly's voice is being heard, once again, on a new unofficial album entitled "I Admit It."

ABC 7 Chicago independently confirmed the album was released Thursday on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. But what no one seems to know at this point is who released it.

Legacy Records, a division of Sony, had no comment about the sudden album, but confirmed that it was not released under their label.

RELATED: R Kelly trial verdict in Chicago ends Jim DeRogatis' crusade for victims

Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean said it is unauthorized, was released without his knowledge and any money gained from it isn't going to him. She said Kelly knew nothing of it when she spoke with him Friday afternoon.

The 56-minute album ends with three songs in which Kelly apparently addresses the allegations that have left him in prison as "silly." And in those songs he does not actually admit to anything, despite the title.

The music leak comes after a federal jury in Chicago convicted Kelly in September for producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex.

He's already serving 30 years in federal prison after he was found guilty in New York back in June for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Kelly's team is now working to get to the bottom of the mysterious release.

Apple Music and Spotify have since removed the album from their platforms. Kelly is set to be sentenced in his Chicago case in February.