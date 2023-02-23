WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
kim foxx

R. Kelly to be sentenced in Chicago Thursday in federal sex crimes case

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Thursday, February 23, 2023 12:01PM
R. Kelly to be sentenced on federal charges in Chicago Thursday
EMBED <>More Videos

R. Kelly will be sentenced on federal child pornography and enticement charges in Chicago Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Singer R. Kelly will be in federal court in Chicago Thursday to be sentenced on sex charges.

He is already serving 30-years for federal racketeering from a case in New York and a judge may add to that sentence Thursday.

Kelly is being sentenced on his convictions of child pornography and enticement here in Chicago.

R. Kelly Chicago: Cook County state's attorney drops 4 sex abuse cases against singer

He was convicted in September on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Thursday, a judge will decided if Kelly will serve his Chicago sentence with his New York sentence, or after it.

SEE ALSO | R. Kelly judge shoots down request for $850K in attorneys' fees from singer's acquitted ex-manager

Prosecutors are recommending Kelly serve 25 more years, consecutively to his New York sentence. They said he is a sexual predator who used his fame and wealth to abuse his victims, and has shown no remorse.

Kelly's lawyer has asked for a sentence of 10 years, serving it at the same time as his New York sentence. The lawyer added Kelly's own abuse as a child justifies leniency.

RELATED | Lawyers move to dismiss sex abuse charges against R. Kelly in Chicago

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW