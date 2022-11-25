Man wanted for preying on woman in dating app scam person of interest in death of Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Authorities in Wisconsin have a person of interest regarding the death of a Milwaukee woman.

Surveillance footage shows Raina Reighns with Timothy Olson -- a man suspected of targeting women through dating apps.

Reighns' friends opened up about their loss and their warnings for other women.

"She was a person who would wear her heart on her sleeve and you could see that in her," Reighns' friends said.

"I would normally see her on karaoke nights and she was really spunky, she was always with her sons," the victim's friends added.

Friends of Reighns, who call her "Rain," are identifying her as the third woman who was found unconscious while with 52-year-old Olson.

According to Reighn's friends, she was at Powers on 10th in South Milwaukee and was last seen with Olson last Thursday when she had a medical emergency.

She died Tuesday morning.

Owners of Scotty's Bar and Pizza said she was seen on surveillance footage with Olson at the establishment at some point earlier in that same day.

"I was shocked because I saw her hours before and I knew it was out of the ordinary because she was here at my starting of the shift, which was at 1 p.m. and not at night time," said Nicole Fabian, a bartender at Scotty's Bar and Pizza.

The South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating this death but have yet to confirm the identity of the victim. They also have not yet connected the death to Olson.

"The fact that he left after when she passed out, it's just terrifying," Reighn's friends said.

Reighns' friends issued a warning to women in south east Wisconsin.

"Make sure you watch your drinks. If you could get a covered drink, make sure you get that because, I as a bartender, I have to hide my drinks because I'm unsafe," Fabian said.

Olson is wanted for preying on several women.

The Racine Police Department sent out a warning on Nov 9, saying that Olson has met women on dating apps and victimized them for financial gain.

He currently has a warrant out for identity theft in Mount Pleasant.

Raina's friends are planning a fundraiser. An event to celebrate her life will take place December 13.