Restaurant evacuated after ammonia leak in Naperville, fire officials say

NAPERVILLE, Il. (WLS) -- An ammonia spill at a restaurant sparked a hazmat situation in Naperville on Monday, fire officials said.

The incident happened at Ramsay's Kitchen on Jefferson Avenue around 9:15 pm.

One gallon of ammonia was spilled in the basement, creating dangerous fumes, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

Restaurant staff and patrons quickly evacuated the business.

Within one hour of the spill, hazmat technicians cleaned up the leak and confirmed it was safe to resume business.

No one injuries were reported.

What is ammonia?

Ammonia is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen used in fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, according to the CDC.

It's also commonly used in mixed with water for household ammonia for cleaning surfaces.

It can be recognized by its pungent smell, which the CDC described as the odor of decaying fish.

Symptoms of ammonia exposure

Those exposed to high levels of ammonia in air may experience irritated skin, eyes, throat, and lungs - causing coughing and burns, according to the CDC.

People with asthma or chronic lung diseases could be more sensitive to the chemical than others, the CDC said.

What to do if exposed

First get away from the ammonia leak, then get it off your body.

The CDC recommends to shower as soon as you can if you came into direct contact with ammonia.

Lastly, get help by calling 911, go to the hospital, or calling the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

To read more about ammonia exposure, click here.