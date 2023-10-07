WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Family of woman critically hurt in central IL crash, anhydrous ammonia leak hires Ben Crump

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 7, 2023 3:40AM
Family of woman hurt in Illinois crash, chemical leak hires Ben Crump
EMBED <>More Videos

The family of a woman who was critically injured in a tanker truck crash and anhydrous ammonia leak near Teutopolis, IL has hired Ben Crump.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of an 18-year-old woman who was critically injured in a tanker truck crash in central Illinois has retained Ben Crump as their attorney.

Crump is calling for accountability for the driver and the trucking company.

Five people were killed when the truck overturned and spilled ammonia on U.S. Highway 40 in Effingham County last Friday.

Authorities said the crash and ensuing leak appeared to have happened as a result of the tanker's driver attempting to avoid a nearby vehicle while traveling westbound.

Approximately 4,000 of the tanker's 7,500 gallons of ammonia were released as a result of the collision. About 500 residents within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the crash site were evacuated after the accident, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW