Family of woman critically hurt in central IL crash, anhydrous ammonia leak hires Ben Crump

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of an 18-year-old woman who was critically injured in a tanker truck crash in central Illinois has retained Ben Crump as their attorney.

Crump is calling for accountability for the driver and the trucking company.

Five people were killed when the truck overturned and spilled ammonia on U.S. Highway 40 in Effingham County last Friday.

Authorities said the crash and ensuing leak appeared to have happened as a result of the tanker's driver attempting to avoid a nearby vehicle while traveling westbound.

Approximately 4,000 of the tanker's 7,500 gallons of ammonia were released as a result of the collision. About 500 residents within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the crash site were evacuated after the accident, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis.