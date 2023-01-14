Owner of 2 Blue Island businesses fights back with lawsuit after nearby shooting causes shutdown

Owner of Ravens Place and The Vault filed a lawsuit after a nearby Blue Island shooting caused the businesses to shut down.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- The owner of two businesses shut down by the city of Blue Island is fighting back with a lawsuit.

The Vault and Raven's Place on Western Avenue were ordered closed following a New Year's Eve shooting that allegedly took place outside of the adjacent bars.

The lawsuit claims the city is violating the owner's 14th Amendment rights and property rights.

"They did not happen on any of our property. We have a very stringent process that we send our patrons to and they come into our facility and that was enacted by Blue Island," said the owner.

In a statement, the mayor and city said officials took no joy in making the determination to revoke the license on Raven's Place and The Vault, but were forced to take action based on the frequency of shootings and the refusal of the business owners to be held accountable and adhere to safety standards.