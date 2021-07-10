Community & Events

Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts new conductor at Ravinia

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

New Chicago Symphony Orchestra conductor debuts at Ravinia

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is preparing to debut a new conductor as they play their first concert in more than a year at Ravinia.

Marin Alsop, the first woman to ever direct a major American orchestra, joins the CSO after 14 years as music director and conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She's also broken barriers internationally.

"It wasn't my intention to be the first to do anything. It just so happens that there aren't many women on the podiums of the world," Alsop said.

Greatness doesn't just happen by accident, however. This is something she manifested at a young age.

"My dad took me to a concert and the conductor was so cool, and handsome, and hip, and having fun, and I said, oh I want to be him," she recalled.

Now she'll bring her own style to Ravinia Festival, starting Friday night at eight in the same place she made her orchestra debut 19 years ago. With her comes the return of an audience; people will be sittin gin pods and capacity is limited to 60 percent.

"They're going to feel that same kind of joy and appreciation from the sage that we feel internally on the stage," Alsop said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshighland parkentertainmentraviniachicago symphony orchestra
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police issue alert for Mag Mile businesses after string of thefts
Man killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd: CPD
Jury awards veteran $41M from bar where bouncers paralyzed him
Son in wheelchair not allowed to cool off at Crown Fountain: family
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Illinois sues owner of Rockton plant where fire prompted evacuations
OT Fagbenle plays mystery man in 'Black Widow'
Show More
Chicago piping plovers welcome new chicks
Great-grandma tries on wedding dresses for 1st time
Man accused of killing Indiana cop hears charge in hospital
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
Video: Drake spotted on date at empty stadium
More TOP STORIES News