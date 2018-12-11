REAL ESTATE

'Most neighborly' Chicago neighborhoods revealed in new survey

See what Chicago neighborhoods have the friendliest neighbors, best walkability, most holiday spirit, dog-friendliness and kid-friendliness.

Jonathon Sadowski
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicagoans helped determine some of the "most neighborly" places in the city in a new survey from real estate site Trulia.

Trulia asked locals questions to determine what neighborhoods have the friendliest neighbors, best walkability, most holiday spirit, dog-friendliness and kid-friendliness.

Here are the top neighborhoods in Chicago, according to Trulia:

Beverly: Friendliest neighbors
Roscoe Village: Dog-friendliest
Mount Greenwood: Most holiday spirit
Wicker Park: Most walkable
North Center: Kid-friendliest

Ninety-five percent of respondents in Beverly said they say hi to their neighbors. In Roscoe Village, 98 percent said they saw people walking dogs frequently, while 90 percent of North Center respondents said they regularly see children playing outside.

Also, 85 percent of households decorate for the holidays in Mount Greenwood, and 97 percent of Wicker Park respondents said they could walk to restaurants in their neighborhood.

Trulia ranked 10,000 neighborhoods in 18 housing markets nationally based on 20 million user ratings and 2,021 online survey responses. No Chicago neighborhood topped the national rankings.

These were the top neighborhoods nationwide:

Trestle Glen, Oakland, Calif.: Friendliest neighbors

Baldwin Park, Orlando, Fla.: Dog-friendliest
Bridesburg, Philadelphia: Most holiday spirit
Belmont Heights, Long Beach, Calif.: Most walkable
Power Ranch, Gilbert, Ariz.: Kind-friendliest

The rankings were done for Trulia's first Neighborly Awards.
