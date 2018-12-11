Chicagoans helped determine some of the "most neighborly" places in the city in a new survey from real estate site Trulia.Trulia asked locals questions to determine what neighborhoods have the friendliest neighbors, best walkability, most holiday spirit, dog-friendliness and kid-friendliness.Here are the top neighborhoods in Chicago, according to Trulia:Beverly: Friendliest neighborsRoscoe Village: Dog-friendliestMount Greenwood: Most holiday spiritWicker Park: Most walkableNorth Center: Kid-friendliestNinety-five percent of respondents in Beverly said they say hi to their neighbors. In Roscoe Village, 98 percent said they saw people walking dogs frequently, while 90 percent of North Center respondents said they regularly see children playing outside.Also, 85 percent of households decorate for the holidays in Mount Greenwood, and 97 percent of Wicker Park respondents said they could walk to restaurants in their neighborhood.Trulia ranked 10,000 neighborhoods in 18 housing markets nationally based on 20 million user ratings and 2,021 online survey responses. No Chicago neighborhood topped the national rankings.These were the top neighborhoods nationwide:Trestle Glen, Oakland, Calif.: Friendliest neighborsBaldwin Park, Orlando, Fla.: Dog-friendliestBridesburg, Philadelphia: Most holiday spiritBelmont Heights, Long Beach, Calif.: Most walkablePower Ranch, Gilbert, Ariz.: Kind-friendliestThe rankings were done for Trulia's first Neighborly Awards.