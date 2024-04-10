Court rules in favor of Obama Foundation in fight over Jackson Park presidential center construction

A federal court ruled in favor of the Obama Foundation in its fight against the group Protect Our Parks over construction in Jackson Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal court ruled in favor of the Obama Foundation in its fight against the group Protect Our Parks.

The group argued the City of Chicago violated the public trust by leasing part of Jackson Park to the foundation.

The museum is expected to open in 2026, and the athletic center is expected to open late next year.

The Obama Foundation released a statement saying, in part, "We're eager to bring the Obama Presidential Center to life and this ruling brings us one step closer to doing just that."

ABC7 has reached out to Protect Our Parks but did not immediately hear back.

