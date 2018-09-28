I-TEAM

No one will clean up Plainfield pond overrun with scum, algae

EMBED </>More Videos

No one will take responsibility for a stinking pond, overrun with scum and algae, in a Plainfield development and residents are worried for their property values.

By and Ann Pistone
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
No one will take responsibility for a stinking pond, overrun with scum and algae, in a Plainfield development and residents are worried for their property values.

"The algae, when it's really hot. Then the mosquitos, really bad. We can't even sit out in the rear deck or the back ground, you know, just to enjoy the fresh air, and if that wind is coming from the east and north, algae, that stench really hits this area," said Glenn Gampietro.

The ongoing algae build-up occurs because there are no aerators or fountains in the pond.

"If you get close enough it smells, we've seen some dead fish coming up. We don't even take guests out on our deck to use it," said Cindy Gampietro.

The Golden Meadows Estate development itself is more than 20 years old, and has been through the ringer. The developer went bankrupt during the housing crash. Then it was split into two different housing associations. The second association, which is technically on the deed for the pond, is no longer in existence and Plainfield officials said it may not have been properly established.

The village of Plainfield's Public Works director told the I Team that the village has no responsibility to maintain the eyesore.

"The village does not own the pond and we do not have any jurisdiction over the operation or maintenance of that pond," said Allen Persons, Director of Public Works.

But the I-Team found there is some hope. They called the Will County Treasurer's office and the Deputy Treasurer confirmed that there is a $10,000 dollar fund in the name of that now "phantom" association. Court documents show I-DOT had paid for the surrounding land of the pond to make road improvements.

The Will County treasurer said neighbors may be able to organize a group and petition the court for that fund to make improvements.

"Install a proper irrigation, the fountains, have algae control, weed control and proper maintenance," Glenn said.

"We take care of that as much as possible. But there is no mowing we got weeds along the line in the back that are probably 14 feet tall the algae gets just thick absolutely thick," said Cindy.

The I-Team also reached out to the developer of the neighborhood. He said the pond was never designed to have aerators or fountains and that when it was developed in the '90s it met all municipal and state requirements.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateI-TeamconsumerPlainfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Chinese national in Chicago accused of working as Beijing spy
Former Chicago priest accused of sexual abuse became school counselor
Bill Cosby's trail of sex attacks passed through Chicago
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
More I-Team
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,500 rent you in Chicago, today?
The most expensive residential rentals in Chicago
What's the cheapest rental available in the Loop, right now?
Renting in Evanston: What will $1,400 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Kavanaugh Vote: Trump orders supplemental FBI investigation, GOP agrees to delay Senate vote
Melisa Reidy-Russell, ex-wife of Addison Russell, says she wanted to wait until after divorce to speak out
Suburban doctor claims ruined reputation due to Indiana doctor with same name
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing and cold
Boy gets surprise from his garbage truck heroes
Body found outside Lake Street adult business near Roselle
Jumping rat captures Cubs fans' hearts at Wrigley Field
Show More
Deerfield man who stabbed wife to death denied bail
Officer who shot, killed 25-year-old as he ran away charged with homicide
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
Man found dead outside Dolton garage was murdered, police say
More News