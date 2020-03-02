New book on female astronauts written by Chicago area author Rebecca Siegel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new book, "To Fly Among the Stars: The Hidden Story of the Fight For Women Astronauts," is the lesser known true story of the women who trained to become astronauts in the 1960s. They had hopes of launching into space alongside men.
Author Rebecca Siegel stopped by ABC7's State Street Studio to talk about her book before it hits store shelves on Tuesday. It will also be available as an e-book and audiobook.
