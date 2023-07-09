Summer water safety tips for Lake Michigan, swimming pools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project has a difficult yet critical job, tracking drownings.

Co-Founder and Executive Director Dave Benjamin said every year, nearly half of all drownings in the Great Lakes occur in Lake Michigan.

"Most people have this assumption that knowing how to swim is actually water safety, when knowing how to swim is just knowing how to swim," Benjamin said.

He said people may have a high comfort level in a pool, which is a contained environment, but the hazards increase "exponentially" at a Great Lakes beach.

Benjamin urges people, when possible, to swim at a beach with a lifeguard.

"They should take something with them that floats like U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, not only for the children, but also the adults," he said.

One particular danger on Lake Michigan is rip currents.

Benjamin said when someone gets caught in a rip current, usually the instinct is to swim back to shore.

"They end up swimming on a treadmill; they end up panicking. They go from swimming to drowning victim, and they end up submerging pretty quick," he said.

He reminds swimmers if they get caught in any type of dangerous current, they should not swim against the current.

"What we want people to do is flip over on their back and float to assess which way they're flowing then swim perpendicular to the flow," Benjamin said.

In other words, flip, flow and follow. He calls it the "stop, drop and roll" of water safety.

It's not only Lake Michigan that can be dangerous for swimmers. Threats are all around in pools, ponds and oceans.

"It's very important, especially when there's children in the water, to designate a water watcher," said Connie Esparza, communications manager for the Red Cross of Illinois. "In addition to the parents and the caregivers, having an active supervisory role when the children are in the water is pinpointing somebody who will know at all times where the children are to make sure everyone is safe and accounted for. "

The Red Cross has five skills to save your life in the water:

1. Step or jump into the water over your head.

2. Return to the surface and float or tread water for one minute.

3. Turn around in a full circle and find an exit.

4. Swim 25 yards to the exit without stopping.

5. Exit from the water. If in a pool, be able to exit without using the ladder.

Esparza urges people to go to the Red Cross website to find out about swimming classes.

"Don't wait until it's too late; we also encourage everybody to take a Red Cross First Aid, CPR and Water Safety course," Esparza said.

Resources

https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/water-safety.html

https://glsrp.org