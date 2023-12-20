Chicago non-profit collecting broken holiday lights

Reduced Waste Chicago will collect broken holiday lights at 22 locations until January 31.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago non-profit is collecting broken holiday lights so that they can be recycled.

The lights can be dropped off during regular working hours. Staffing at some locations may be affected by the holidays.

The locations are:

-Rebuilding Exchange Evanston: 1245 Hartrey Ave. (847-864-9246)

-50th Ward Office: 2949 W. Devon Ave. (773-262-1050)

-Inspired by Justeen: 6116 N. Broadway St. (773-856-6100)

-6018|North: 6018 N. Kenmore Ave. (773-271-4918)

-40th Ward Office: 5620 N. Western Ave. (773-654-1867)

-48th Ward Office: 5533 N. Broadway St. (773-784-5277)

-Forest Glen Animal Hospital: 5330 N. Elston Ave. (773-283-2443)

-Forest Glen Community Club*

-Mr V's Pizza: 5285 N. Elston Ave. (773-736-9434)

-The Lost Hours Coffee Shop: 5256 N. Broadway St. (574-446-9137)

-A Pretty Flower: 2334 W. Lawrence Ave. (773-506-0806)

-39th Ward Office: 4200 W. Lawrence Ave. (773-736-5594)

-Office of State Rep. LaPointe: 4349 N. Milwaukee Ave. (773-647-1174)

-47th Ward Office: 4243 N. Lincoln Ave. (773-868-4747)

-Northcenter Chamber of Commerce: 4045 N. Lincoln Ave. (773-525-3609)

-UPS Store: 4044 N. Lincoln Ave. (773-871-1400)

-Erwin Law LLC: 4043 N. Ravenswood, Suite 208 (773-525-0153)

-Henry's House: 3655 N. Bell Ave. (773-344-1976)

-Rebuilding Exchange: 1740 W. Webster Ave. (773-252-2234)

-1st Ward Office: 1958 N. Milwaukee Ave. (872-206-2685)

-The Refilleri: 1007 N. California Ave. (312-783-0684)

-The Unwaste Shop: 1108 W. Madison St (312-804-9730)

-The Plant: 1400 W. 46th St. (773-357-7192)

For more information, visit reducewastechicago.org/holiday-lights-collection.