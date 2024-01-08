3 found dead in California backyard after reported burglary; at-risk man missing

REEDLEY, Calif. -- Police say two men and a woman were found dead in the backyard of a California home.

Reedley, California police say they are also looking for Matthew Bonds, who they believe to be at risk because of what happened at the home, which is his place of residence, and his known health issues.

Matthew Bonds Reedley Police

Reedley police responded to the home at 9 a.m. Saturday after a family member found evidence a burglary had occurred.

"During the search of the residence, they did find signs of what appeared to be forced entry into the residence," Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza said.

Officers found an "elderly man" along with an "adult" man and woman dead in the backyard.

It's unknown when the crime happened and the cause of death for the victims. Family members say they've been trying to contact the people who live at the home for about a day.

"I just can't believe it. I can't believe that somebody would do this to her," neighbor Gina Mills said.

Mills told ABC Fresno, California affiliate KFSN the woman who died was a big volunteer at multiple churches in Reedley and was always there to help.

"Any time there's any type of work that needed to be done, she was always there, the first one there," Mills said.

Investigators added several guns also appear to be missing from the home.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are expected to give an update Monday afternoon.