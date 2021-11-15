Food & Drink

Reese's reveals its largest peanut butter cup yet in time for Thanksgiving

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Reese's reveals its largest peanut butter cup yet

NEW YORK -- Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie.

The super-sized peanut butter cup is the size of an actual pie, with a 9-inch diameter and weighing in at 3.4 pounds.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

Only 3,000 pies are available for purchase on Hershey's website for $44.99 plus tax.

It isn't the first time Reese's has experimented with its peanut butter cup. Earlier this year, Hershey's released an all peanut butter cup without chocolate. It was the first time in the company's 90-year-history that its peanut butter cups had taken chocolate completely out of the equation. Versions of the Peanut Butter Lovers Cup came out in 2019 and 2020, but those still contained some chocolate.

Hershey, like other confectioners, relies on impulse purchases to drive sales. In 2020, the candy company released peanut butter cups filled with pretzels and a peanut butter and chocolate Snack Cake it billed as a "mid-morning snack."

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpiebusinessfoodthanksgivingu.s. & worldchocolate
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News