Reinberg Elementary School employee accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old girl: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Portage Park elementary school employee allegedly touched a 4-year-old student inappropriately on Wednesday, officials said.

Chicago police said it happened between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Major Avenue. A 4-year-old girl said a female offender touched her inappropriately. The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment.

Reinberg Elementary School's principal sent a letter to the school community on Thursday, saying the employee accused of wrongdoing has been removed and the Office of Inspector General is investigating.

The student's family has been notified, and the CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX is connecting the student to support, the principal said.

"Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential," the school's principal said, in part.

Police said no one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

