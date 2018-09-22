Avondale pastor who burned LGBTQ banner ousted

A Catholic pastor who who burned an LGBTQ banner outside his Avondale neighborhood church has been removed, according to an Archdiocese of Chicago letter to parishioners.Paul Kalchik, formerly of Resurrection Catholic Church, burned the flag last week. Protesters called for his removal, holding signs that said "hate is not holy."The letter, signed by Cardinal Blasé Cupich and dated Sept. 21, said, in part:Msgr. James Kaczorowski, Pastor of Queen of Angels Parish and Dean, was appointed as administrator of Resurrection Parish, effective Friday, the letter said.