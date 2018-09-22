Avondale pastor who burned LGBTQ banner ousted

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Catholic pastor who who burned an LGBTQ banner outside his Avondale neighborhood church has been removed, according to an Archdiocese of Chicago letter to parishioners.
Paul Kalchik, formerly of Resurrection Catholic Church, burned the flag last week. Protesters called for his removal, holding signs that said "hate is not holy."
The letter, signed by Cardinal Blasé Cupich and dated Sept. 21, said, in part:
"For some weeks now, I have become increasingly concerned about a number of issues at Resurrection Parish. It has become clear to me that Fr. Kalchik must take time away from the parish to receive pastoral support so his needs can be assessed. ... I do not take this step lightly. Rather, I act out of concern for Fr Kalchik's welfare and that of the people of Resurrection Parish. I have a responsibility to be supportive of our priests when they have difficulties, but I also have a duty to ensure that those who serve our faithful are fully able to minister to them in the way the Church expects."
Msgr. James Kaczorowski, Pastor of Queen of Angels Parish and Dean, was appointed as administrator of Resurrection Parish, effective Friday, the letter said.