Cardinal Cupich celebrates Midnight Mass at Holy Name Cathedral on Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people started their Christmas celebrations at Midnight Mass.
Cardinal Blase Cupich led the celebration at Holy Name Cathedral. He encouraged parishioners to drive out fear and hate with light and love.
"We know too well that once feat reigns in the collective hearts of a people, it easily spills over into violence in our streets, in menacing acts of warfare and terrorism in our world and in hate speech that divides the human family and a nation as if robbing people of their dignity becomes the new normal," Cupich said.
Holy Name will have several other mass celebrations Wednesday. For a listing of Mass times, click here.
