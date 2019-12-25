Religion & Spirituality

Cardinal Cupich celebrates Midnight Mass at Holy Name Cathedral on Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people started their Christmas celebrations at Midnight Mass.

Cardinal Blase Cupich led the celebration at Holy Name Cathedral. He encouraged parishioners to drive out fear and hate with light and love.

"We know too well that once feat reigns in the collective hearts of a people, it easily spills over into violence in our streets, in menacing acts of warfare and terrorism in our world and in hate speech that divides the human family and a nation as if robbing people of their dignity becomes the new normal," Cupich said.

Holy Name will have several other mass celebrations Wednesday. For a listing of Mass times, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoriver northblase cupichcatholic churchchristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, including 7-year-old girl, in Brighton Park home on Christmas
Cops save Christmas for Englewood family after mom's ex-boyfriend steals gift money
Chicago boy, 9, and aunt spend Christmas Eve cooking for homeless
2 injured in wrong-way crash involving 5 vehicles on Dan Ryan
Aurora family violently robbed in Mexico
Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message
Delivery driver caught on camera running over package repeatedly
Show More
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm for Christmas
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Santa for a Day fulfills Christmas wishes for Chicago Housing Authority kids
More TOP STORIES News