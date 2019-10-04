Religion & Spirituality

Chicago area Catholic churches holding pet blessings for Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend your pets are invited to select Catholic churches around Chicago for a blessing.

This is part of the celebration for the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is patron saint of animals. All pets must be secured and on leashes.

Friday:
8:15 a.m.
Queen of Angels, 4412 N. Western Ave. Chicago

Noon:
-St. Aloysius, 2300 W. Le Moyne St., Chicago

2:45 p.m.:
-St. Athanasius School, 2510 Ashland Ave. in Evanston

3 p.m.:
-St. Rita of Cascia, 6243 S. Fairfield Ave., Chicago
-St. Emily, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect

3:30 p.m.:
-St. Monica, 5136 N. Nottingham Ave., Chicago
4 p.m.:
-Queen of All Saints, 6280 W. Addison St., Chicago
-St. Matthias, 2310 W. Ainslie St., Chicago

5:30 p.m.:
-St. Priscilla, 6949 W. Addison St., Chicago
-Holy Rosary Church, 612 N. Western Ave., Chicago

6 p.m.:
-St. Michael, 1633 N. Cleveland Ave., Chicago

7 p.m.:
-St. Hedwig, 2226 N. Hoyne Ave., Chicago

Saturday:

8:45 a.m.:
-St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood Ave., Glenview

9 a.m.:
-St. Mary of the Woods, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago

10 a.m.:
-Our Lady of Hope, 9711 W. Devon Ave., Rosemont
- Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe, 1600 Park Ave., Libertyville
- St. Vincent de Paul, 1010 W. Webster Ave., Chicago

10:30 a.m.:
-Divine Savior, 7740 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge
-St. Joseph, 1747 Lake St., Wilmette

11 a.m.:
-Old St. Mary's, 1500 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
-St. Mother Theodore Guerin Parish (St. Cyprian parish parking lot), 2601 Clinton St., River Grove
-St. Nicholas, 806 Ridge Ave., Evanston
-St. Paul of the Cross, 320 S. Washington Ave., Park Ridge

11:30 a.m.:
-St. Ita, 1220 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago

12 p.m.:
-Mary, Seat of Wisdom, 920 Granville Ave., Park Ridge
-St. Martha, 8523 N. Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove
-St. Zachary, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines

12:10 p.m.:
-Our Lady, Mother of the Church, 8747 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago

12:30 p.m.:
-Our Lady of Ransom, 8300 N. Greenwood Ave., Niles

-St. Mother Theodore Guerin Parish, located at St. Celestine School, 3017 N. 77th Ave. Elmwood Park

1 p.m.:
-St. Edna, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
-St. Gregory the Great, 5545 N. Paulina St., Chicago

2 p.m.:
-St. Cornelius, 5205 N. Lieb Ave., Chicago
-St. William, 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago

Sunday, October 6:

11 a.m.:
-Nativity of Our Lord, 653 W. 37th St., Chicago

12 p.m.:
-St. Gertrude, 1420 Granville Ave., Chicago

12:15 p.m.:
-Saint Mary, 1012 Lake St., Evanston

12:45 p.m.:
-St. Teresa of Avila, 1950 N. Kenmore Ave., Chicago

1 p.m.:
-St. Josaphat, 2311 N. Southport Ave., Chicago
-St. Vincent Ferrer, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest

2 p.m.:
-St. Peter's in the Loop, 110 W. Madison St., Chicago

3:30 p.m.:
-Holy Name Cathedral. 735 N. State St., Chicago. This will be a Mass.

4 p.m.:
-St. Joseph, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityevanstonmount prospectchicagolincoln squarewicker parkchicago lawnsauganashdunningukrainian villageold townbucktowncatholic churchpets
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only person ever sentenced in murder of 'Candy Lady' Helen Brach talks to I-Team
1 guilty in Tyshawn Lee murder, jury deliberations for 2nd suspect continue
7 injured after CTA Pink Line train hits car near Cicero; service resumes
Good Samaritan saves Humboldt Park shooting victim with teddy bear
Chicago Bears headed to London to play Oakland Raiders
2 Chicago-area residents among 4 killed in San Francisco wrong-way crash
Feds issue bulletin about threats ahead of 'Joker' opening weekend
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy with brief morning lake showers Friday
City to hold community meetings on recreational marijuana sales
Convicted sex offender gets 45 years in prison for 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Pink Party at TAO Chicago celebrates launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Woman struck by falling debris in downtown Chicago
More TOP STORIES News