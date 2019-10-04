Chicago area Catholic churches holding pet blessings for Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend your pets are invited to select Catholic churches around Chicago for a blessing.This is part of the celebration for the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is patron saint of animals. All pets must be secured and on leashes.8:15 a.m.Queen of Angels, 4412 N. Western Ave. ChicagoNoon:-St. Aloysius, 2300 W. Le Moyne St., Chicago2:45 p.m.:-St. Athanasius School, 2510 Ashland Ave. in Evanston3 p.m.:-St. Rita of Cascia, 6243 S. Fairfield Ave., Chicago-St. Emily, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect3:30 p.m.:-St. Monica, 5136 N. Nottingham Ave., Chicago4 p.m.:-Queen of All Saints, 6280 W. Addison St., Chicago-St. Matthias, 2310 W. Ainslie St., Chicago5:30 p.m.:-St. Priscilla, 6949 W. Addison St., Chicago-Holy Rosary Church, 612 N. Western Ave., Chicago6 p.m.:-St. Michael, 1633 N. Cleveland Ave., Chicago7 p.m.:-St. Hedwig, 2226 N. Hoyne Ave., Chicago8:45 a.m.:-St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood Ave., Glenview9 a.m.:-St. Mary of the Woods, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago10 a.m.:-Our Lady of Hope, 9711 W. Devon Ave., Rosemont- Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe, 1600 Park Ave., Libertyville- St. Vincent de Paul, 1010 W. Webster Ave., Chicago10:30 a.m.:-Divine Savior, 7740 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge-St. Joseph, 1747 Lake St., Wilmette11 a.m.:-Old St. Mary's, 1500 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago-St. Mother Theodore Guerin Parish (St. Cyprian parish parking lot), 2601 Clinton St., River Grove-St. Nicholas, 806 Ridge Ave., Evanston-St. Paul of the Cross, 320 S. Washington Ave., Park Ridge11:30 a.m.:-St. Ita, 1220 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago12 p.m.:-Mary, Seat of Wisdom, 920 Granville Ave., Park Ridge-St. Martha, 8523 N. Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove-St. Zachary, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines12:10 p.m.:-Our Lady, Mother of the Church, 8747 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago12:30 p.m.:-Our Lady of Ransom, 8300 N. Greenwood Ave., Niles-St. Mother Theodore Guerin Parish, located at St. Celestine School, 3017 N. 77th Ave. Elmwood Park1 p.m.:-St. Edna, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights-St. Gregory the Great, 5545 N. Paulina St., Chicago2 p.m.:-St. Cornelius, 5205 N. Lieb Ave., Chicago-St. William, 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago11 a.m.:-Nativity of Our Lord, 653 W. 37th St., Chicago12 p.m.:-St. Gertrude, 1420 Granville Ave., Chicago12:15 p.m.:-Saint Mary, 1012 Lake St., Evanston12:45 p.m.:-St. Teresa of Avila, 1950 N. Kenmore Ave., Chicago1 p.m.:-St. Josaphat, 2311 N. Southport Ave., Chicago-St. Vincent Ferrer, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest2 p.m.:-St. Peter's in the Loop, 110 W. Madison St., Chicago3:30 p.m.:-Holy Name Cathedral. 735 N. State St., Chicago. This will be a Mass.4 p.m.:-St. Joseph, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville