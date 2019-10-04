Chicago area Catholic churches holding pet blessings for Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend your pets are invited to select Catholic churches around Chicago for a blessing.
This is part of the celebration for the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is patron saint of animals. All pets must be secured and on leashes.
Friday:
8:15 a.m.
Queen of Angels, 4412 N. Western Ave. Chicago
Noon:
-St. Aloysius, 2300 W. Le Moyne St., Chicago
2:45 p.m.:
-St. Athanasius School, 2510 Ashland Ave. in Evanston
3 p.m.:
-St. Rita of Cascia, 6243 S. Fairfield Ave., Chicago
-St. Emily, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect
3:30 p.m.:
-St. Monica, 5136 N. Nottingham Ave., Chicago
4 p.m.:
-Queen of All Saints, 6280 W. Addison St., Chicago
-St. Matthias, 2310 W. Ainslie St., Chicago
5:30 p.m.:
-St. Priscilla, 6949 W. Addison St., Chicago
-Holy Rosary Church, 612 N. Western Ave., Chicago
6 p.m.:
-St. Michael, 1633 N. Cleveland Ave., Chicago
7 p.m.:
-St. Hedwig, 2226 N. Hoyne Ave., Chicago
Saturday:
8:45 a.m.:
-St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood Ave., Glenview
9 a.m.:
-St. Mary of the Woods, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago
10 a.m.:
-Our Lady of Hope, 9711 W. Devon Ave., Rosemont
- Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe, 1600 Park Ave., Libertyville
- St. Vincent de Paul, 1010 W. Webster Ave., Chicago
10:30 a.m.:
-Divine Savior, 7740 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge
-St. Joseph, 1747 Lake St., Wilmette
11 a.m.:
-Old St. Mary's, 1500 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
-St. Mother Theodore Guerin Parish (St. Cyprian parish parking lot), 2601 Clinton St., River Grove
-St. Nicholas, 806 Ridge Ave., Evanston
-St. Paul of the Cross, 320 S. Washington Ave., Park Ridge
11:30 a.m.:
-St. Ita, 1220 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago
12 p.m.:
-Mary, Seat of Wisdom, 920 Granville Ave., Park Ridge
-St. Martha, 8523 N. Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove
-St. Zachary, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines
12:10 p.m.:
-Our Lady, Mother of the Church, 8747 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
12:30 p.m.:
-Our Lady of Ransom, 8300 N. Greenwood Ave., Niles
-St. Mother Theodore Guerin Parish, located at St. Celestine School, 3017 N. 77th Ave. Elmwood Park
1 p.m.:
-St. Edna, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
-St. Gregory the Great, 5545 N. Paulina St., Chicago
2 p.m.:
-St. Cornelius, 5205 N. Lieb Ave., Chicago
-St. William, 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago
Sunday, October 6:
11 a.m.:
-Nativity of Our Lord, 653 W. 37th St., Chicago
12 p.m.:
-St. Gertrude, 1420 Granville Ave., Chicago
12:15 p.m.:
-Saint Mary, 1012 Lake St., Evanston
12:45 p.m.:
-St. Teresa of Avila, 1950 N. Kenmore Ave., Chicago
1 p.m.:
-St. Josaphat, 2311 N. Southport Ave., Chicago
-St. Vincent Ferrer, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest
2 p.m.:
-St. Peter's in the Loop, 110 W. Madison St., Chicago
3:30 p.m.:
-Holy Name Cathedral. 735 N. State St., Chicago. This will be a Mass.
4 p.m.:
-St. Joseph, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville
Chicago area Catholic churches holding pet blessings for Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News