Chicago icon Reverend Clay Evans honored at visitation

Reverend Clay Evans, a legendary Chicago pastor and civil rights leader, passed away Wednesday. He was 94 years old.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crowds of mourners turned out for the visitation for iconic Chicago Pastor and civil rights leader Reverend Clay Evans.He founded Chicago's Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church back in 1950 and served as pastor there for 50 years. On Friday, the Chicago titan was remembered and honored."He's been my father, my mentor, my pastor. I just love him," said congregant Mellie Smiley.The men and women whose lives he touched, including Reverend Jesse Jackson, paying their respects and holding up their gratitude."Whatever situation you was going through, he always had a word, had a message for whatever you was going through," said attendee Jeremy Patt.Reverend Dr. Clay Evans now lies in repose at the South Side church he founded.Evans passed away at the age of 94 last month. He was a renowned gospel singer and a civil rights leader, welcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Chicago in the face of backlash."We're honoring a legacy that spans the length and breadth of decades, and all of our hearts are heavy because we're gonna miss him," said Fellowship Missionary Baptist Associate Pastor Reginald Sharpe Jr.Evans made a difference in tens of thousands of lives in his city and more beyond, including that of his 89-year-old sister Lou Della Evans-Reid."This is the life he lived. His preaching was not in vain," she said. "He preached about love. And this is showing you. This is love."His mantra, "it is no secret what God can do," is emblazoned on the church wall and in the hearts of those who love and miss this Chicago icon."For me, he is just my father, my mentor, my confidant," said 17th Ward Alderman David Moore."His life was an example of what a man should be," said Johnnie Johnson. "If you want to be a part of society, then you have to give back to society."And that celebration of life will only continue. Governor JB Pritzker and other civic and government dignitaries will officially honor the life and legacy of Dr. Clay Evans Friday night.His funeral is Saturday.