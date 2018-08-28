RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Gary Roman Catholic Diocese releases list of priests accused or found guilty of abuse

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
The Gary Roman Catholic Diocese has released a list of former priests accused or found guilty of abuse.

The release follows a scathing report released in Pennsylvania two weeks ago, which found a least 1,000 victims of priest sex abuse over the years.

The Gary Diocese says 10 of its former priests found to have credible allegations of sex abuse against them. Seven of those 10 have since died. The other three were removed from the priesthood.

CLICK HERE for the list of names released by the Gary Diocese
CLICK HERE for Bishop Donald Hying's statement
