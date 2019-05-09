Louis Farrakhan speaks at St. Sabina church at invitation of Father Michael Pfleger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Louis Farrakhan is speaking at St. Sabina Church in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Thursday night at the invitation of Father Michael Pfleger, and will defend the comments that got him banned from Facebook.To send a message, those in the audience are being encouraged to stream Farrakhan's remarks on Facebook Live. Some area Jewish leaders are calling for the event to be cancelled."I know what words can do," said Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall.Fritzshall is a Holocaust survivor and the president of the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie. She doesn't support Pfleger giving Farrakhan a platform at the church.Pfleger invited Farrakhan after the Nation of Islam leader was one of a number of Facebook users banned for violating the company's policy against hate and violence. Farrakhan has long been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks.Also banned from Facebook were Alex Jones of InfoWars, right wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos, and others.The Nation of Islam said, "Beyond insulting to Min. Farrakhan, a man with a lifetime of working for peace, spiritual values and social reform, this unjust sanction deprives the American public and others of the basic right to know.""I know words hurt, I have lived through it, and as a Holocaust survivor I know what was done to us and to me in the concentration camps because of words," Fritzshall said.Pfleger defended his decision Thursday afternoon, saying he "will not allow anyone else to define our purpose for this evening's gathering. I invited Minister Farrakhan to respond to the Facebook ban as a defender of free speech. Too many people struggled and died for the right of free speech and I will continue to struggle to preserve it."In a statement, the Archdiocese of Chicago said it's not sponsoring the event and that Cardinal Blase Cupich was not consulted. The statement goes on to support free speech but also says "There is no place ... for discriminatory rhetoric of any kind."Phil Andrew, director of violence prevention at the Archdiocese of Chicago, spoke out against hate speech at the Holocaust Museum Thursday."This wasn't something that was coordinated with the archdiocese, this is not an archdiocese sponsored event, the cardinal has made his clear his full support of the first amendment but that that comes with great responsibilities," Andrew said.Farrakhan thanked Pfleger for the invitation Wednesday on Twitter, calling him a longtime friend and brother in face. Fritzshall just hopes Farrakhan uses his time at St. Sabina to spread love."I am just hoping words are spoken in the right direction this evening," she said.