Nuns to run Chicago Marathon to raise money to help poor in West Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two Chicago nuns are raising money to pay for renovations to their church building in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Sister Stephanie Baliga and Sister Alicia Torres are fundraising to pay for renovations to the Mission of Our Lady School building, which provides weekly food pantries, as well as storage and distribution of clothing and household good for West Humboldt Park residents.
The sisters are leading a team of 85, which include several priests.
The nuns visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about their fundraising drive.
The Chicago Marathon is this Sunday and expected to draw more than 45,000 runners.
For more information or to donate, visit: https://www.missionola.com/marathon.html