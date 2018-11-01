Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims remembered at multi-faith gathering

Hundreds of Chicagoans joined for an interfaith solidarity gathering in remembrance of the Tree of Life Synagogue terror victims."The price of passivity is high. Our gathering here affirms our collective solve and our shared belief that an assault on one is an assault on all," said Steven Nasatir, president of the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago."This twisted ideology has never been, is not and will never be acceptable, and it is incumbent upon people of all faiths to stand against it," said Cardinal Blase Cupich.Rahm Emanuel, Chicago's first Jewish mayor, was also at the event."We must confront hatred not with silence but with compassion and love to find within us the better angel of our common humanity," he said.The Jewish United Fund began organizing Thursday's event on Monday to be held at a local synagogue but it quickly became clear that they needed more room. More than 1,500 attendees filled the room at the Swissotel.With the Jewish prayer Ami Ma'amin, which translates to "I believe," attendees remembered the victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting.