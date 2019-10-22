Remains found in downstate Illinois identified as Woodstock woman missing from 2010

Beth Bentley.

Beth Bentley. (Woodstock Police Department)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities have identified the remains of a Woodstock woman who has been missing for nine years, according to Illinois State Police.

State police announced Tuesday they identified the body of Benedetta "Beth" Bentley, who was found dead in downstate Jefferson County in December 2017.

Bentley was 41 when she went missing in 2010.

She was dropped off by a friend at an Amtrak Station in Centralia, Illinois May 23, 2010 to head back home to Woodstock, according to Woodstock police. Bentley never made it.

State police announced that human remains and other evidence found Dec. 4, 2017, in rural Jefferson County were possibly connected to Bentley's missing person case. Police said her body was "badly burned."

The case was investigated by Woodstock and state police, and the results were forwarded to the Jefferson County state's attorney's office for review, state police said.

