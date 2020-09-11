Education

Remote learning, work from home allows families to travel during school year

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As many public schools start the year with remote learning some families are rethinking their time at home and traveling.

Could this be a reality for your family?

Cindy Richards, the editor for Traveling Mom says remote learning does not have to mean at home. She joined ABC7 Chicago to give us some tips on how you can take remote learning on the road this school year.

Kids learning remotely and parents working remotely offers the opportunity to learn and earn from anywhere.

RELATED: Chicago quarantine: Indiana not added to COVID-19 travel order; California, Puerto Rico removed

Richards said some resorts are actually catering to school-aged families for longer-term stays.



She said you'll want to make sure you have good WiFi, create structure and staying flexible with your traveling dates.

For more tips, watch Richards' interview.
