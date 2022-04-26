workplace

Job seekers seeing new kinds of benefits as remote work changes workplace

By David Louie
EMBED <>More Videos

Job seekers see new kinds of benefits pandemic changes workplace

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Some of the benefits that used to attract job seekers are no longer relevant as remote work continues. So, employers have had to listen and change with the times.

Four years ago, San Jose State's Class of 2022 never dreamed it would be this good. There are over 27,000 job postings at the university's career center. That's almost four jobs for each of this year's nearly 7,400 graduates. This means they can make demands.

A survey conducted on LinkedIn by the recruiting firm Robert Half indicated just over half of this year's grads want to work remotely. That means perks such as free food or on-site dry cleaning and massages lose relevancy and value.

RELATED: Employers take note: Most remote workers don't want to go back to the office

The San Francisco benefits consulting firm Forma says companies indeed are creating a menu of perks employees can select, including help with paying student loan debt. Providing more flexible benefits can help to fill an estimated 11 million job openings. Other companies, according to the recruiting firm Robert Half, are foregoing advance degree requirements and either providing educational benefits or in-house training.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan joseemploymentbuilding a better bay areapandemicjobsworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKPLACE
Woman crushed, killed while working at food plant
Trucker kills boss, wounds former coworker in Burr Ridge shooting
Why women who left work during COVID-19 pandemic have not returned
March Madness productivity: tips for companies to keep productivity up
TOP STORIES
Driver in custody after police chase involving stolen ambulance
Applications for city cash assistance program open
Family robbed at gunpoint in west suburban mall parking lot: police
Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide, police say
$12.5M lottery ticket sold in Elgin
Chicago man exonerated of 1991 murder after forced confession
Chicago Weather: Sunny, morning frost Tuesday
Show More
Police chief ID's officer who fatally shot Black man
Here's how climate change can impact trees
New video evidence released in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
CPD says it was prepared for large weekend crowds in Millennium Park
More TOP STORIES News