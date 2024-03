Airman from Streamwood dies after workplace incident at Alaska base: Department of Defense

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An airman from Streamwood, Illinois died last week after a workplace incident at a base in Alaska.

The Department of Defense said 25-year-old Staff Sergeant Charles Crumlett had lived in Alaska for just over a month.

He worked on many of the military's most advanced fighter jets.

Details around his death have not been released. Further information was not immediately available.

