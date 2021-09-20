'Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour' coming to Broadway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In about two weeks, "Rent" returns to Broadway in Chicago for a farewell tour.
Cody Jenkins, who plays Mark Cohen in the show, joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about the musical.
The "Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour" is the first production to open to a live audience in a Broadway In Chicago theatre in more than a year.
"Rent" returns to the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., on October 5..
Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayinChicago.com.
Performance Schedule
Tuesday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Sunday, October 10 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
