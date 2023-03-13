Lake County Illinois rental assistance applications now open

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Renters facing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic in Lake County, Illinois, can now apply for assistance from the government.

The Lake County Rental Assistance Program announced applications are now being accepted. Eligible households may receive up to six months of assistance with their rent.

To qualify, residents must pay rent in Lake County, have financial hardship from the COVID pandemic, be at risk of homelessness or housing insecurity, be at least one month behind on their rent, meet income guidelines based on household size, have not received six months or more of other assistance from past programs including the FERA and LCRA programs, and provide appropriate documentation.

Hardship from the pandemic can include job loss and furlough, and unexpected medical or other expenses.

To see the household income guidelines and more information, and to submit an application, click here to visit lakecountyil.gov/renthelp.