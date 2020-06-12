Lakeview restaurants: Reopening pilot program closes North Side streets for outdoor dining next 2 weekends

The Lake View East Chamber of Commerce put out a flyer notifying residents about "Dine Out on Broadway."
Streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Friday and remain closed until Monday at 2 a.m. as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's "Make Way For Dining" program. The road closures will be in effect the weekends of June 12-15, as well as June 19-22.
The North Side Dine Out pilot program will span two weekends and patrons are encouraged to participate Fridays from noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dozens of restaurants along Broadway from Belmont to Diversey are participating.
All social distancing, face covering, and other guidelines will be followed. The CTA 36 bus on Broadway will be rerouted, and Barry, Oakdale, and Briar will become two way streets. Check the CTA website for updates.
For a list of participating restaurants, click HERE.