Reopening Illinois: Businesses, including gyms, movie theaters, get ready for Phase 4 on Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Illinois makes progress reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases, businesses are ready to move into Phase 4 Friday.
Health clubs, movie theaters, restaurants and attractions are getting ready to welcome back visitors with limits.
The Brookfield Zoo will open to members on July 1 and to the general public on July 8. The Lincoln Park Zoo opens Friday to members and Monday for the general public.
The Shedd Aquarium will open for members on July 1 and the general public will be allowed back on July 3.
In Chicago, that means at 25% indoor capacity with a maximum of 50 people per space or floor and an outdoor limit of 100.
Face coverings will be required, and other social distancing rules will be in place
"In an enclosed environment, it's maybe more important to wear a face covering because they talk about viral load, in other words, the amount of breathing and aero solation, talking and so on, that happens within a confined space, so people are going to have to use their judgements, but I would encourage everyone to wear a face covering," Governor Pritzker said.
There are several restrictions and rules in place during phase four both for the state and the city of Chicago.
