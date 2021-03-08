Society

Evanston reparations vote by city council expected Monday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Evanston City Council is expected to vote on reparation payments for Black residents at its meeting Monday night.

Evanston's plan would use revenue from legal marijuana sales.

'There's no plan going forward': Evanston's reparations resolution prompts debate over current proposal
The city of Evanston plans to put the money generated from the sale of recreational marijuana into a reparations fund that will be used for investment into the African American community and to make amends for racial inequalities.



The first initiative of the $10 million plan is the Restorative Housing Reparations program that would distribute up to $25,000 for housing per eligible resident with funding expected to come from a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.

It's a measure designed to address the discriminatory housing practices of the past.

ABC News' 6-part 'Soul of a Nation' begins in Evanston, 1st city in country to offer reparations to Black Americans

If it passes, Evanston would become the first U.S. city to use marijuana revenues for reparations.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
