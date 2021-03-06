'There's no plan going forward': Evanston's reparations resolution prompts debate over current proposal

EVANSTON (WLS) -- Evanston made headlines as the first city in the country to fund reparations for Black residents, but going forward, how to best use those funds has been up for debate.
"Reparations are meant to close the racial wealth gap. The program that the City of Evanston is offering does not do that!"
The Reparations Resolution was first passed nearly two years ago, spearheaded by 5th Ward Alderman Robin Rue Simmons.
Featured on ABC's "Soul of a Nation," Rue Simmons spoke about the city's Restorative Housing Reparations program that would distribute up to $25,000 for housing per eligible resident with funding expected to come from a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.
"This housing program is not what reparations mean. It's not all-inclusive. There's no plan going forward," said Sebastian Nall, Organizer for Evanston Rejects Racist Reparations.
"Just putting money into a loan is not true reparations," added Sarah Bogan with Evanston Fight for Black Lives.
Evanston Rejects Racist Reparations organized a demonstration Saturday, calling for city hall to take a second look at the program before voting on it this month.
"We ask that the city council either take the time to rename the current proposal from something other than reparations or pass it on to the next city council coming into office in May," Nalls said.
Demonstrators said the program as-is is incomplete, and while they are behind the idea of reparations, this group said a second look is needed in order to set a better nationwide precedent.
"We're leaving the door open for a lot of interpretation on what reparations actually means and that's unacceptable," Nalls said.
"We don't want a program that is not repartitions to represent across the country that will have a negative impact on other Black people across America," said community activist Kevin Brown.
