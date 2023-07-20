Replay Lincoln Park's Lollapalooza-inspired pop-up celebrating 'Divas'

Lollapalooza officially starts in two weeks and a pop-up from Replay Lincoln Park is celebrating divas this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza officially starts in two weeks!

Fans will pack Grant Park to catch some of the biggest names in music.

There's a pop-up inspired by the festival.

This week it's all about the divas, one of them being Queen Bey!

The new theme starts Thursday and is just in time if you can't go see Beyonce at Soldier Field this weekend.

Mark Kwiatkowski with Replay Lincoln park is here to talk all about creating the pop-up and what events they have planned.

For more information, visit www.replaylincolnpark.com/events/replaypalooza.