Local animal shelter hosts big beagle reunion this weekend

By Tony Smith WLS
Thursday, August 24, 2023 2:53PM
Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility to reunite
This weekend more than 60 of the beagles are reuniting for the first-time since the dogs were brought here to the Chicago area.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 60 beagles are set to reunite this Saturday for a reunion. They are a part of a nationwide effort that saved more than 4,000 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility last year.

This will be the first time that dogs will rejoin since they were at Anderson Humane in Elgin. According to Cindy Green, an adopter of one beagle dog. Green said that all the dog have numbers tattooed on their ears. The name of the event is "From Number to Name:

Envigo Beagle Reunion!" The event is Saturday, August 26 from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Brilliance Subaru. It is located at 1500 N. Randall Road in Elgin, Illinois. For more information, click here.

