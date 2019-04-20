Rescuers searching for boy, 9, in Bangs Lake in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- Divers and sonar technicians are looking for a 9-year-old boy in Bangs Lake in Wauconda Friday night.A large emergency crew presence is visible at the harbor.Wauconda police said they were called to Lakeview Villa Beach at about 7:20 p.m. for a water rescue.Police said a 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy had been on the lake in a paddleboat, and went into the water and screamed for help. Nearby fishermen were able to pull the 10-year-old boy out of the water before emergency crews arrived.Rescuers were still searching for the 9-year-old boy as of 9:45 p.m. Police said high winds and rough water carried the boy out towards the center of the lake. Fire officials said that 15 divers and a group of sonar technicians from both the Wauconda Fire Department and other nearby fire departments that responded to assist continued to search for the boy.Police could not confirm the boys' relationship to each other, but said they may have been neighbors. Police said both boys live near to the beach. Their families are at the scene.Fire officials said the 10-year-old boy did not sustain any life threatening injuries. Fire officials said divers and sonar technicians would likely continue to search until midnight.