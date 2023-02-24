Andersonville, Lincoln Square, Lakeview, La Grange host their own restaurant weeks to attract diners

Celebrate restaurant week this weekend in Andersonville, Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Lakeview and Roscoe Village, and even suburban La Grange.

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- February is one of the worst months for the restaurant business: fewer people dine out, and that means less revenue.

Chicago Restaurant Week is crucial, but other areas are implementing restaurant weeks of their own.

Neighborhoods like Andersonville, Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Lakeview and Roscoe Village, and even west suburban La Grange, are jumping on board.

Parson's Chicken and Fish served up specials Friday afternoon to kick off restaurant week in the Andersonville neighborhood. Restaurant owners here have seen the success of Restaurant Week in downtown Chicago over the years, so now several neighborhoods are hosting their own.

"It's really great to have a little extra incentive to bring people in when it's 20 degrees out and you don't necessarily want to go out," said Chloe Croom, at Parson's.

Down the block, Lindsey Anderson's Uvae Kitchen and Wine bar is nearly fully booked with reservations for Friday night and the rest of the weekend. Like most places, this week she is offering a special prix fixe, three-course menu special.

"Our hope is it makes people fall in love with us and come back," Anderson said.

For restaurant owners, the week helps business during what is normally the slowest time of the year.

In La Grange, they've been celebrating restaurant week for more than a decade. Following Chicago's lead, they've found it's a great way to attract people to the western suburb with a unique downtown area.

"The great thing about La Grange is there are no chains," said Nancy Cummings, with La Grange Business Association. "These are all small, independently-owned restaurants that are very iconic."

They draw diners from nearby suburbs as well as the city for the specials and the variety of restaurants in the downtown area.

"You're hoping they come back, it's up to us," said Kevin Hunter, at Monk's Pub. "We gotta be good to bring them back again. That's the whole idea."

In La Grange, if you bring your receipt from the restaurant to another merchant, you get a discount of their merchandise as well, turning restaurant week into an even better deal.