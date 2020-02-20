Food & Drink

La Grange Restaurant Week offers diverse food for a good cause

Sample dishes from a diverse line up of restaurants including Italian, Indian, Japanese, Latin, contemporary American or casual fare at La Grange Restaurant Week, which kicks off Friday.

You could spend your week eating everything from ghee roasted cauliflower from Kama Bistro to homestyle shrimp grits at Steak + Vine or try a Godzilla roll at Sushi Ukai.

As part of the event, La Grange mixologists are shaking up some specialty cocktails like chocolate raspberry kiss martinis and house made sangria with white and rose wines. In a partnership with local nonprofits, specialty drinks part of the "Sip & Support" initiative will benefit community organizations.

Multi-course menus are $20, $30 or $40 (excluding tax and gratuity) at lunch, brunch and/or dinner. Value prices are available for dine-in only.

Before heading to one of the participating restaurants, be sure to stop by Village Hall for a live ice sculpting demonstration Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagola grangerestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News