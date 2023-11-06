Craig Bolanos, founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, offers tips on maximizing your savings for retirement.

Tips on how to save for retirement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Monday and that means it's time to save some money.

Today, we're looking at saving for retirement and if you haven't started - don't worry, it's never too late to catch up.

Craig Bolanos, founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group joined ABC7 for tips to maximize your savings

Craig spoke about how people should start saving now no matter how young or much you earn. He also spoke about contributing to workplace 401k plans as well as other saving options for people without a workplace 401k plan.

For more information, visit www.investwithWMG.com.