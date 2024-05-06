University of Chicago stops negotiations with organizers of pro-Palestinian encampment

Some faculty members planning on speaking in support of protests

The University of Chicago has stopped negotiations with a pro-Palestinian encampment protesters as some faculty plan to speak in support of protests.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago has stopped negotiations with the organizers of a pro-Palestinian encampment.

Meanwhile, a group of faculty members will announce their support for the demonstrators Monday morning.

A collective of over 120 faculty and staff are urging administrators to continuing respecting freedom of expression on campus.

They demand university leaders honor their commitments to free speech and campus safety by not authorizing police action against the student protesters.

Faculty said they will protect the safety of their students if the administration attempts to remove them.

"We know that we're the majority on campus and that people are going to show up and keep fighting," U of C pro-Palestinian demonstrator Andrew Basta said.

This comes after counter-student protesters on Friday confronted demonstrators occupying the quad.

The university's president, at the time, said the encampment cannot continue.

But how and when the University of Chicago plans to intervene remains unknown.

Faculty said they are prepared to be arrested alongside student protesters.