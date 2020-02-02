Rev. Jesse Jackson hosts special tribute for late Kobe Bryant in Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5886677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators have recovered all bodies and key pieces of evidence from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others Sunday in the Los Angeles area, officials said Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is being remembered in Chicago.Rev. Jesse Jackson hosted a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers star at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on the city's South Side.A panel of speakers praised Bryant as not just an athlete, but a role model."He not only won trophies for his basketball prowess, but also for his creativity. Being in venture capital, starting a venture capital fund with one of his partners, investing in the next generation," said Rev. Dr. Todd Yeary, of Douglas Memorial Church.Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California last Sunday.